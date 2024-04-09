|
09.04.2024 17:15:19
Why Tilray Brands Stock Just Crashed 21.5%
Miserable news for investors in cannabis stock Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) this morning: Earnings are out, and the news is not great.Analysts forecast Tilray to lose $0.05 per share in its fiscal Q3 2024. For what it's worth, Tilray's reported loss rounded closer to $0 -- so that's the good news (albeit we're only talking about pro forma profits here). Unfortunately, analysts also hoped Tilray would report $198.5 million in sales for the quarter, so Tilray's admission that it sold only $188.3 million worth of product seems to have spooked investors. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Tilray shares are down 21.5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
