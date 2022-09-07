|
07.09.2022 14:50:00
Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization
Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian-based cannabis producers often get a boost when there are talks of legalizing marijuana in the U.S. For these businesses, the prospect of a big new market to the south to tap into represents an incredible growth opportunity that gets investors incredibly bullish.But legalization isn't something cannabis investors should be banking on. There's no reason to believe it is inevitable, and assuming it will happen may put investors in a vulnerable position.When the Democrats took control of both the House and Senate in early 2021, many people in the cannabis industry believed that marijuana reform would finally happen. Canopy Growth CEO David Klein was among the most bullish, predicting that his company would be operating in the U.S. within a year.Continue reading
