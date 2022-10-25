Why Tilray Shares Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

American attitudes surrounding legalized marijuana seem to be swinging strongly in favor. At least that's what a new poll showed. Today, that, and a move from a major player in the sector has cannabis stocks surging. Canada's Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) was one of those stocks, up 13.9% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Results from a Monmouth University poll released this week showed that more than two-thirds of the American public supports legalizing the possession of small amounts of pot for personal use. That includes the majority of people from both sides of the political aisle, with 76% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans signaling their support. Continue reading