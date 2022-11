Why Tilray Shares Rose as Much as 5% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped as much as 5.1% early Tuesday before paring those gains. At the close of trading, the stock was holding onto a gain of 1.1%. Tuesday's move came after Tilray announced the acquisition of another U.S.-based business on Monday. Investors also may be anticipating a boost for marijuana-related businesses after the U.S. election, as five more states have cannabis legalization questions on the ballot. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading