Why Tilray Stock Jumped Today

Shares of the cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed higher Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.The company's shares jumped by as much as 17.5% early today and were up by 10.1% as of 3:53 p.m.Tilray generated $229.9 million in sales in the fourth quarter, up 25% from the year-ago quarter and ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $227 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool