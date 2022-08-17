Why Tilray Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) was quite the stock market riser Wednesday morning, ascending by nearly 8% at one point in early trading. That was on the back of good news regarding one big overseas market for the company. But the investor euphoria didn't last, and ultimately the share price reversed course to end the day more than 3% lower. Tilray happily announced early Wednesday that its medical marijuana unit, Tilray Medical, has won approval from the government of Poland to sell its therapeutic weed in the Central European country. The company's product will be sold throughout Poland, a relatively populous country for its region with slightly more than 38 million inhabitants, via a network of pharmaceutical partner companies.As it tends to have higher margins despite a far more limited customer base, medical marijuana has been a priority for the Canadian cannabis company. According to Tilray, Tilray Medical supplies its goods to 21 countries located in five continents.Continue reading