26.03.2024 23:30:11
Why Tilray Stock Popped Today
Marijuana companies have struggled over the years, but that struggle wasn't apparent on the stock market Tuesday. The prices of more than a few jumped notably higher, including that of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), which improved by more than 7%. A new survey was yet another indication of broad support for drug law reform in North America.A pot advocacy group called the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) released the results of a survey it conducted on the right of individual states to create and enforce their own marijuana laws. The survey, which polled residents of Missouri, Ohio, and Wyoming, specifically focused on the proposed Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) act that would allow such leeway. It found that the act has 67% support in Missouri, 61% in Ohio, and relatively meaty 72% in Wyoming. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
