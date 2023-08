Why Timken Stock Is Down Today

Ball bearings and industrial motion equipment manufacturer Timken (NYSE: TKR) missed analyst expectations for the quarter and cut full-year guidance. Investors are disappointed, sending Timken shares down 12% on Thursday morning.Timken is a world-class operator, but most of its end markets are cyclical, and there is only so much a company can do if its customers are retrenching.The company earned $2.01 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $1.27 billion, falling short of analysts' expectations for $2.08 per share in earnings on sales of $1.3 billion. That sales figure was up 10% year over year and marked a company record, but was dinged by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel