Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today

On Wednesday, people seemed more willing to shop at stores operated by TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) than buy its stock. The retail conglomerate posted fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results that investors found wanting; they indicated their displeasure by trading the shares down by more than 1% that day. TJX booked net sales of $17.7 billion in the quarter, up 9% from the same period of fiscal 2025, on comparable sales that advanced 5% and matched the full-year result. Net income in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $1.8 billion. On a per-share basis, this was $1.58, up 28% year over year. Under non-GAAP (adjusted) standards, that earnings per share (EPS) figure was $1.43, marking a 16% improvement. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
