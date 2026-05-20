TJX Companies Aktie
ISIN: AR0831219149
|
20.05.2026 23:37:26
Why TJX Companies Stock Surged Today
TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock posted big gains in Wednesday's trading. Its share price gained 5.7% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index rose 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%. Before the market opened this morning, TJX published results for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year -- a period that ended May 2. The company posted sales and earnings that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates, and investors bid the stock up following the strong report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TJX Companies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.04545454 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.