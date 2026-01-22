TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
|
22.01.2026 17:44:34
Why TMC the metals company Stock Just Popped
TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) -- that's not a description, that's its actual name -- stock surged 13.7% through 11:40 A.M. ET Thursday, and it's not hard to figure out why.This morning, TMC subsidiary TMC USA filed the country's first-ever "consolidated exploration license and commercial recovery permit application submitted under NOAA's new consolidated application and review process," requesting permission to begin exploring for minerals on the seabed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
