TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
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28.05.2026 22:49:35
Why TMC The Metals Company Stock Rocketed Higher Today
Since they closed at $5.10 on May 20, shares of The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) have closed each subsequent trading session higher than the previous one. That streak seems all but guaranteed to continue today. With the deep-sea mining company reporting an encouraging update on its progress toward achieving regulatory approval, investors have been bidding the stock higher.Shares of The Metals Company ended today 7.9% higher from yesterday's close, giving back some of the 15.4% gain from earlier today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)