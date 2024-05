Why Toast Stock Jumped 15% Today

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) soared 15.1% higher on Wednesday morning, spiced up by a tasty first-quarter earnings report. By 3 p.m. ET, the stock had cooled down somewhat to a 13.6% one-day gain.In the first quarter of 2025, Toast , which sells restaurant management software, reported a net loss of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. The average Wall Street analyst had expected a slightly lower loss of $0.14 per share on lower revenue near $1.04 billion. That's a mixed bag of headline results.But revenue rose by 31% year over year, supported by 32% growth in its annualized recurring run-rate (ARR). Transaction volumes in Toast 's payment processing system also jumped 30% higher and the number of customer locations grew by 32%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel