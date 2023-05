Why Toast Stock Soared This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) were up 13%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This leading SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform for restaurants reported earnings results earlier in the week that exceeded expectations, driving the stock higher.Year to date, the stock is up more than 15% after a crushing fall in the market sell-off last year.With lower share prices come lower expectations for growth. The company is continuing to show why its platform, which offers point-of-sale solutions and digital ordering management for restaurants, is well positioned to deliver growth in a competitive market.Continue reading