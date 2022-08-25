Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All year, investors have been trying to figure out where the economy is headed after two-plus years of turbulence since the pandemic started in early 2020. The market is also trying to understand where the Federal Reserve is at in its work to bring down inflation. But considering the number of conflicting factors, including high inflation, low unemployment, and declining gross domestic product (GDP), investors have largely been operating in a constant state of uncertainty. After struggling all year, stocks rallied in July, but many investors aren't sure if we are out of the woods just yet.However, there could be more clarity coming tomorrow at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which could mean a big move for stocks -- in one direction or the other. Let me explain.All eyes will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow at 10 a.m. Powell will address the public and speak about his view of the economy and where things could be headed in the near term, which has seemingly baffled the market all year long. Continue reading