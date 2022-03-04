|
04.03.2022 00:51:00
Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today
A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day.With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. This is a rare genetic disorder that frequently leads to obesity and diabetes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
