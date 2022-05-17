|
17.05.2022 00:40:09
Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today
All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits.Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock. That shock-to-the-system move is occurring in the very near future; the company said it would be effective at the start of trading this Wednesday, May 17.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
