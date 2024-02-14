|
14.02.2024 00:37:11
Why Top AI Stock C3.ai Tumbled on Tuesday
One of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market was left far behind by investors on Tuesday. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) saw its share price crumble by almost 8% on the back of comments made by a leading executive in the AI field, as well as regulatory developments overseas. That decline was far sharper than the 1.4% drop of the bellwether S&P 500 index that day.At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sounded a note of caution about the rapid advance of AI technology. In a live video interview, he said of it: "There's some things in there that are easy to imagine where things really go wrong." In many ways, Altman is the face of AI, as his company developed the massively popular ChatGPT software. Altman wasn't being apocalyptic, but his concerns were striking, given that he and OpenAI have risen to great prominence on AI applications. He clarified his position by saying that "I'm much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments where we just have these systems out in society and, through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
