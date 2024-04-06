|
06.04.2024 00:31:43
Why Topgolf Callaway Stock Was a Solid Hit in March
Rumors are swirling about a potential deal involving Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG), leaving investors dreaming about above-par returns. Shares of the golf and entertainment company climbed 13.6% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the market digested buyout talk from overseas.Topgolf Callaway was formed by a 2021 merger that, although seemingly logical at the time, has not been a hit with investors. Callaway is one of the most storied names in golf with a full line of products including clubs, balls, and apparel. Topgolf, meanwhile, is a chain of golf-related entertainment centers catering to consumers who enjoy swinging the club but who might not want to commit to playing a full 18 holes.But the company has struggled to stay in the fairway, and shares have lost about half of their value since 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!