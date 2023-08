Why Tower Semiconductor Fell This Week

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 11.3% this week through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Tower fell this week after it announced its pending acquisition by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) would be terminated, as neither party had received approval from Chinese authorities by the Aug. 15 termination date. Despite Tower being set to receive a $353 million termination fee, the stock fell back to earth anyway, as Intel had offered the company a lofty $54 per share acquisition price -- a substantial premium over where Tower was trading before the February 2022 offer. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel