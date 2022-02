Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Exploded Higher Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 43.3%. As of 10:39 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 41.9%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor foundry surging was an announcement that the company will be acquired by a tech titan.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced on Tuesday that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Tower Semiconductor in an all-cash deal valued at $5.4 billion. The combination will create "a globally diverse end-to-end foundry to help meet growing semiconductor demand." Continue reading