Why Toyota Motor Stock Popped Today

Shares of Japanese automotive heavyweight Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) jumped 2% through 10:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company unveiled its newest automotive offering, a new "high-end passenger vehicle used primarily for chauffeur services" that retails for $170,000. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, the new Toyota Century is the latest version of a vehicle "traditionally used by Japanese royals and CEOs" -- now available for sale internationally.Manufactured in various formats since 1967, the latest Century features new plug-in hybrid technology. The car is built and customized by hand, so it won't be anything like a plug-in Prius -- either in price tag or in numbers. As the Journal observes, Toyota is only planning to produce about 30 Centuries per month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel