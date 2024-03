Why Toyota Motor Stock Tapped the Brakes Today

Shares of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) slid 2.4% through 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report spooked investors in the automotive sector.Reviewing a report on luxury driver-assistance features from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Journal reported that 11 out of 14 car models surveyed scored "poor" or worse for having inadequate measures to prevent drivers from losing focus on the road. At the risk of stating the obvious, drivers buy cars with autonomous driving capability (of any level) so their cars can do some of the driving and they can pay less attention to the road. That's why they pay the premium for these features!Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel