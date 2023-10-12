|
12.10.2023 17:54:16
Why Toyota Stock Was Gaining Today
Shares of Toyota (NYSE: TM) were moving higher Thursday in what seemed to be a response to an expansion of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers.Last night, the UAW expanded its strike to Ford's (NYSE: F) largest and most profitable plant, a move that seems equally directed at General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the parent of Chrysler, to get them to sweeten their offers. The news pushed shares of the Big Three domestic automakers lower Thursday, with Ford down 2.2%, GM off 2%, and Stellantis off 1.3% as of 10:18 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
