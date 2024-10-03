|
03.10.2024 22:07:15
Why Toyota Stock Was Sinking Today
Two developments with Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) weren't greeted with enthusiasm by the stock market Thursday. Investors exited the stock, to the point where it was trading down by almost 3% in late-session trading. That was a steeper fall than the 0.4% dip of the S&P 500 index at that point.The first piece of news was about Toyota's electric vehicle (EV) efforts. An article in Reuters, citing a report in Japan's Nikkei business daily, said the giant automaker is delaying the start of EV production in the crucial North American market longer than planned. This delay is substantial; the company aims to push the launch well forward to the first half of 2026. Toyota previously said the delay would be only a matter of months. It is slated to begin the production of an electric SUV at its factory in Kentucky.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
