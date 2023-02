Why TPG RE Finance Trust Trounced the Market This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors clearly had plenty of trust in TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) this week; after all, the company's shares flew nearly 8% higher over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The reason why wasn't hard to figure out -- the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) published an investor-pleasing set of quarterly and annual operating results after market hours on Tuesday.This, plus a supplemental breakdown, revealed that TPG booked over $100 million in interest income in the fourth quarter. This filtered down into a net income figure of $32.6 million based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), equating to $0.42 per share. That was more than double the $0.18 collectively expected by analysts tracking the stock, so it was little wonder that the market reacted so positively. Late 2022 certainly wasn't an easy period for mREITs like TPG, as the Federal Reserve's series of inflation-fighting interest rate rises played havoc with their business. Continue reading