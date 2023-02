Why TPI Composites, MYR Group, and Quanta Services Shares Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electricity infrastructure stocks really came to life on Thursday after some leading companies released fourth-quarter earnings reports. For today, it looks like the thesis that higher infrastructure spending in the U.S. and abroad will have long-term tailwinds for the industry. MYR Group's (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock jumped as much as 22.2% in early trading, Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) was up 13.7%, and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) was up 22.2%. Shares are trading 16.3%, 9.3%, and 13.1% higher, respectively, as of 11:45 a.m. ET. MYR's revenue jumped from $646 million a year ago to $864 million, and net income was $24.6 million, or $1.46 per share. Analysts were expecting just $1.05 per share in earnings. Management said transmission and distribution revenue grew 45.4% to $513.7 million, which dominated the improved results. Continue reading