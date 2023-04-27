|
27.04.2023 17:51:55
Why Tractor Supply Stock Sank Today
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) didn't report increased earnings year over year with its first-quarter results, and investors' knee-jerk reaction was to sell the stock. But after dropping as much as 5.2% Thursday morning, shares were lower by just 1.8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.While diluted earnings of $1.65 per share were flat versus the year-ago period, Tractor Supply did increase total sales by more than 9%. Much of that was due to an increase in store count, however, helping to explain the stock's reaction. The company opened another 17 stores in the quarter, bringing its total count to more than 2,160. That compares to just over 2,000 one year ago. Continue reading
