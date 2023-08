Why Traeger Stock Skyrocketed Thursday

Shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) were up 39% as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Thursday after the outdoor cooking supplier reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter.Revenue was still down 14% year over year, but the $171.5 million was higher than the previous quarter's $153 million. The company also reported improving profitability, with management expecting a return to year-over-year revenue growth in the next few quarters.The 16% drop in sales in 2022 sent the stock crashing to new lows. After more than doubling year to date, the stock could still be considered relatively cheap at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.17, which is half the market average.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel