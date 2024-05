Why Transcat Stock Is Up Big Today

Testing and calibration equipment company Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) easily beat quarterly expectations and forecast continued strength into its new fiscal year. Investors are taking notice, sending Transcat shares up as much as 13% at the open and up 8% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.Transcat provides calibration and testing services primarily to the life sciences industry, as well as to the aerospace, defense, energy, and utilities sector. The company earned $0.66 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 30 on revenue of $70.9 million, surpassing Wall Street's $0.53 per share on sales of $68 million estimate.Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 29.8% in the quarter, and EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points, fueled by a combination of strong organic growth and the benefit of acquisitions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel