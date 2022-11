Why TransDigm Group Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aerospace parts supplier TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) beat estimates in the most recent quarter and forecast strong profitability heading into its fiscal 2023. Investors applauded the results, sending TransDigm shares up as much as 11% on Thursday.TransDigm has always been a gravity-defying business. Though aerospace is traditionally seen as a slower-growth, income-focused business, and parts companies in particular have a mixed record of profitability, TransDigm is one of the top performers in the industry. Over the past decade the shares are up 371%, nearly 200 percentage points better than the S&P 500, despite its exposure to airlines and other sectors hit hard by the pandemic.The company's latest quarter was a reminder of the strength of the business. TransDigm earned $5.50 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter, easily topping analyst expectations for $5.20 per share in earnings, on revenue of $1.51 billion that matched expectations.Continue reading