|
10.11.2022 21:58:21
Why TransDigm Group Stock Is Up Today
Aerospace parts supplier TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) beat estimates in the most recent quarter and forecast strong profitability heading into its fiscal 2023. Investors applauded the results, sending TransDigm shares up as much as 11% on Thursday.TransDigm has always been a gravity-defying business. Though aerospace is traditionally seen as a slower-growth, income-focused business, and parts companies in particular have a mixed record of profitability, TransDigm is one of the top performers in the industry. Over the past decade the shares are up 371%, nearly 200 percentage points better than the S&P 500, despite its exposure to airlines and other sectors hit hard by the pandemic.The company's latest quarter was a reminder of the strength of the business. TransDigm earned $5.50 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter, easily topping analyst expectations for $5.20 per share in earnings, on revenue of $1.51 billion that matched expectations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TransDigm Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|Why TransDigm Group Stock Is Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: TransDigm Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|TransDigm Group (TDG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: TransDigm Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)