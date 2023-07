Why Transocean Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Offshore drilling company Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was in the money on Tuesday, and investors handsomely rewarded its stock for this. Its price rose to end the day nearly 7% higher, a performance that was down to a new, nine-figure deal signed by the company.Before market open, Transocean announced it had been awarded a $518 million contract for one of its ultra-deepwater drillships to operate in the Gulf of Mexico. The counterparty was identified only as "an independent contractor."The arrangement spans 1,080 days and will involve a drillship of Transocean 's choosing. It currently has three at its disposal and will make its selection at least one year before the earliest date in the commencement window. Continue reading