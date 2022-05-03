|
03.05.2022 20:54:48
Why Transocean Was Skyrocketing Today
Shares of offshore drilling rig operator Transocean (NYSE: RIG) were rocketing higher today, up 7.4% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.Transocean reported earnings last night, and by the looks of it, one wouldn't have thought that the stock would be up today. Revenue declined 10.3% year over year, missing expectations, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.28 also missed expectations. So why is Transocean rising today? Looking across the entire energy sector, a lot of oil-related companies are much higher today, as Transocean wasn't the only company in the sector to report earnings. It appears that the generally positive tone across the industry, as well as commentary on Transocean's conference call, is spurring optimism that investment in deepwater drilling will rise amid ongoing high oil prices.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Transocean Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Transocean stock price target cut to $4.50 from $5.60 at Susquehanna (MarketWatch)
|
03.05.22
|Transocean (RIG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.22
|Why Transocean Was Skyrocketing Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.05.22
|Ausblick: Transocean veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Transocean informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)