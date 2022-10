Why Travel Stocks Doing Business in China Plunged on Monday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese companies took a beating today as political and economic changes in the country came into focus for investors. For gambling and travel companies operating in Macao, a special administrative region of China, the changes might be even more stark. Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) fell as much as 2.7%, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) plunged up to 18.9%, and Chinese travel company Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 19.6%. Shares of the three stocks were flat, down 12.1%, and off 16.2%, respectively, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The big news of the day was from China, where President Xi Jinping is heading for another five-year term. Xi has consolidated control over the Chinese Communist Party and laid the groundwork for long-term power.