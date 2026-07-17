Travelers Aktie
WKN DE: A0MLX4 / ISIN: US89417E1091
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18.07.2026 01:12:05
Why Travelers Companies Stock Crushed the Market Today
Venerable insurer Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) was a standout on the stock market Friday, thanks mainly to a blowout second quarter earnings report. It trounced analyst bottom-line estimates, which inspired enough investors to buy the company's shares to send them to a more than 9% gain on the day.For the quarter, Travelers' revenue inched up by 1% year-over-year to almost $12.2 billion, on the back of net written premiums that slumped by roughly the same percentage to $11.5 billion. The latter figure topped the consensus analyst estimate of $11.3 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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