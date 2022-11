Why Tremor International Stock Fell Sharply Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of advertising technology company Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) took a hit on Monday. The stock slid as much as 26.4% and was down about 25% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.The tech stock's decline follows Tremor's third-quarter earnings report, which was released Monday morning. Investors may be disappointed in the company's double-digit revenue decline for the period.Tremor reported third-quarter revenue of $70.9 million, down 19% year over year. This marked a significantly worse decline than the 7% year-over-year decrease it saw in its revenue in Q2.