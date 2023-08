Why Tremor International Stock Got Smashed Today

Advertisers and agencies aren't spending money as expected, and shares of advertising technology (adtech) company Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) are getting smashed today as a result. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Tremor stock was down a painful 30% and had touched all-time lows during the session after the company announced its earnings results for the second quarter.Tremor International is both a demand-side and supply-side adtech platform with a focus on connected TV (CTV) -- most adtech companies pick one side or the other. While the company did enjoy 13% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2023, revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs -- a common adtech adjustment) of $84.2 million was well short of Wall Street's expectations of about $97 million.Also disappointing investors today were Tremor's net losses. In Q2, the company had a $3.6 million loss compared with a profit of $2.4 million in the prior-year quarter. This is partially because it acquired rival Amobee in September 2022, a company that was losing money at the time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel