Why Trex and Generac Stocks Surged 11% Today but Chart Industries Is Down 42% in 2 Days

In one of the hottest days for stocks in years, shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) and Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) surged even higher than the market. The S&P 500 is up almost 5% at 3:14 p.m. ET today, while Trex and Generac shares are up 11% and 12%, respectively. Yet while these beaten-down industrials bounce back, shares of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), which had been a rare moneymaking stock for most of 2022, are now down more than 9% after opening down almost 20%. Let's break things down for each of these companies a little bit. Trex and Generac have both faced some very negative sentiment, along with tough results and concerns about their near-term outlooks recently. Chart, on the other hand, has seen the energy crisis in Europe, along with focus on clean energy, drive both its results and interest in its stock. Trex reported financial results recently, and revenue and earnings both collapsed, wrecking Trex's stock performance even further. Since Trex's main product is sold to homeowners, the weakening housing market, along with macro concerns that the economy could tank, has scared investors away. Before today's big bounce, its shares were down more than 70% so far this year. Continue reading