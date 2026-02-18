Trilogy Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARD3 / ISIN: CA89621C1059
18.02.2026
Why Trilogy Metals Stock Tanked by Almost 12% Today
An uninspiring earnings report sent Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ) stock to the investor doghouse on Tuesday. The Canada-based company's financials for fiscal 2025 looked particularly weak compared with 2024, despite an investment from the U.S. federal government. As a result, the metal company's American-listed shares suffered a nearly 13% sell-off that trading session.Trilogy, a mineral exploration and development company that extracts materials such as copper, gold, and silver, published those results well before market open. Nearly all of the selected line items it detailed represented a lack of improvement over those of the previous year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
