Why Trinity Industries Shares Lost Ground This Week

Shares in railcar leasing and railcar products company Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) were down by 12.3% on the week to Thursday morning. The move comes after management announced that its third-quarter railcar deliveries would come in at 4,325 units, compared to management's target of 5,010 units. The reason comes down to the closing of a US/Mexico border crossing by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Moreover, management said its supply chain was affected by "state vehicle inspections," resulting in "truck traffic congestion." In addition, both railcar deliveries and its supply chain will suffer until the "the congestion is resolved." The border in question is at Eagle Pass, Texas, which is the main crossing Trinity uses for railcar deliveries from its manufacturing facilities in Mexico.