Why Tripadvisor Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 17% on Tuesday after the travel website operator's profits fell short of investors' expectations.Tripadvisor's revenue surged 51% year over year to $459 million in the third quarter. The gains were driven in part by Viator, the company's sightseeing tours and day trips site, which saw revenue soar 138% to $174 million.Average monthly unique users on Tripadvisor 's branded websites grew by 8%. This represented roughly 82% of the users the travel platform had in the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019.Continue reading