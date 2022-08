Why TripAdvisor Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) were moving higher Friday after the online travel advisor rode the travel sector's recovery to post better-than-expected results in the second quarter.The company reported its results after the close of trading Thursday, and as of 1:10 p.m. ET Friday, the stock was up by 20.3%. Like other travel stocks, TripAdvisor has suffered during the pandemic, but the company is clearly benefiting now from pent-up consumer demand after two years of travel interruptions.Continue reading