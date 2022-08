Why TripAdvisor Stock Was Flying High This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In recent weeks, travel and tourism has been a reliably popular industry with investors, in contrast to many other sectors of the economy. This reputation was only enhanced by the latest set of fundamentals posted by online travel agency TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP).On the heels of the company's second-quarter earnings release, two analysts at prominent financial institutions raised their price targets at the stock, although there was one big caveat to this. As of Thursday night, TripAdvisor 's share price had risen by over 9% week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.TripAdvisor ended last week on a high note, posting a quarterly revenue improvement of nearly 80% year over year. Net income flipped well into the black, and along with that revenue number it trounced the average analyst estimate.Continue reading