Why Tripadvisor Stock Was Tripping Over Itself This Week

A mixed quarterly earnings report from Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) earlier this week simply wasn't good enough for either the market or analysts following the stock. Although there were elements of that report that were encouraging, expectations were too high and the shares were punished. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, they were down more than 13% in price week to date as of Friday before market open.It wasn't only that Tripadvisor 's second quarter was mixed; anemic top-line growth also played a part in the market's bearish reaction. For the period, the company's revenue ticked up only 1% year over year to hit $497 million. The skies were a bit sunnier with non-GAAP (adjusted) net income; this rose by 16% to $57 million ($0.39 per share) for the quarter. Also, Tripadvisor only edged past the collective ($0.37 per share) analyst estimate for adjusted profitability, while it missed fairly widely on revenue -- the average prognosticator expectation for that line item was more than $505 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool