Why Triumph Group Lost Altitude This Week

Issues at Boeing are further delaying a long-awaited rebound at supplier Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI).Shares of the aerospace component manufacturer traded down as much as 11.8% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and were down 6% for the week heading into the close on Friday, as a strong earnings report was offset by weak guidance about the quarters to come.Triumph Group is one of the longest-running turnaround stories in the aerospace sector. The company's shares have lost about 80% of their value over the last decade and have remained mired near those lows since before the pandemic, hampered by unprofitable contracts and supply issues.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel