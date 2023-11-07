|
07.11.2023 16:56:22
Why Triumph Group Stock Is Flying High Today
Long-struggling aerospace component manufacturer Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) reported a surprise quarterly profit and guided for stronger-than-expected full-year revenue. Investors are cheering the unexpected good news, sending Triumph shares up about 15% as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.Triumph is the market of components and subsystems for a range of military and commercial aerospace platforms. The stock has lost nearly 90% of its value over the last decade as Triumph has struggled to turn a profit on key programs and suffered other operational setbacks.The company has slowly been trying to reshape its portfolio, including by restructuring or selling a number of unprofitable businesses. But the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages have hindered those efforts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
