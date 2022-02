Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The stock fell as much as 20%. But as of 11 a.m. ET, the stock was down about 16%.The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Though revenue for the period was slightly ahead of analysts' consensus forecast, growth in subscription-enrolled pets underwhelmed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading