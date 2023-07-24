|
24.07.2023 16:41:00
Why Tuesday Is the Most Important Day This Week for Dow Jones Stocks
Many investors believe that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has lost its standing as an important stock index. Its price-weighted methodology means that the Dow gives less weight to some of its gigacap components than to much smaller companies that just happen to have higher share prices.Yet it's still a mark of distinction to be one of the 30 Dow stocks, and when these giants of their respective industries report their financial results, investors pay attention. Tuesday is an especially important day for the Dow, because five of its 30 stocks are expected to release their latest numbers. Here are all five and what investors expect from them right now.Investors expect 3M (NYSE: MMM) to report its latest financial results on Tuesday morning before the opening bell. They're bracing for continued weakness, projecting that 3M will see sales drop nearly 10% year over year and earnings fall by more than 30% to $1.72 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
