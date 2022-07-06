|
06.07.2022 00:24:41
Why Tupperware Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today
Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) is selling its wares, and shareholders were very happy about that fact on Tuesday.We're not talking the company's classic lineup of food storage containers. That morning, it announced that it is divesting one of its product lines, and investors expressed their approval by bumping the stock's price more than 16% higher on the day. Tupperware is emptying the Nutrimetrics beauty business from its bowl. The company has reached agreement to sell it to privately held New Image Group. It disclosed neither the price nor the key terms of the deal. It also did not speculate on when the sale might close. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!