Why TuSimple Holdings Stock Raced 13% Higher Today

In the category of "better late than never," TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) finally published its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Thursday. Happily for investors who might have been anxious about its contents during the long wait, the earnings report contained some positive elements. As a result, the market sent the autonomous-truck developer's shares more than 13% higher today.After months of delay, TuSimple 's quarterly report finally saw the light of day Thursday morning. It showed that the company, which is still in its early stages, booked $1.9 million in revenue, down slightly (by 0.2%) from the same period of 2021.Its net loss deepened, but not worryingly so, to $138 million ($0.61 per share) from the year-ago quarter's $115 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel